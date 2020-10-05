FDA 2020 Scouting Programme gets underway with ACI Sport and Tony Kart

This morning, the first 2020 Scouting Program Camp takes place. It is organised by the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy,) the division of the Maranello marque dedicated to bringing on young drivers with the eventual aim of selecting the best to drive for the Scuderia in Formula 1 at some point in the future.

System. This year, the FDA has expanded its scouting network on a global level. Alongside existing partners such as the ACI Sport (Italian Automobile Club) and Tony Kart, now Motorsport Australia is on board to monitor the Asia-Pacific region, including Oceania, while Escuderia Telmex is covering all of Latin America. Clearly the aim is for the most talented youngsters from around the globe to come to Maranello, for a selection process that will see the best of them join the FDA.



Europe and karting. The four participants in the first Camp come from Europe. Two have been chosen by ACI Sport while the other pair were selected by Tony Kart, one of the major players in what is the training category par excellence.



At Maranello. The youngsters are due to arrive at the Maranello headquarters in the early afternoon and will take part in a five day assessment run by the FDA. The first three days comprise psycho-attitudinal tests and physical and mental training sessions, as well as time in the simulator, one of the most important elements of preparation for students at the academy. The last two days will be spent on track at Fiorano, at the wheel of a Formula 4 car, running the same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship.



Choice. Another Camp will be organised at a later date for the best youngsters from Asia and Oceania and Latin America. They will be joined by a pair from Europe to take part in the World Finals. This second selection will be carried out by the FDA.



Girls on track. The FDA is also working with the FIA and its “Girls on Track-Rising Stars,” which is aimed at bringing young girls between the ages of 12 and 15 into the academy over the next two years.

