F3 Asian Series: Beganovic on the podium again in Abu Dhabi

The second round of the Formula 3 Asian Series ended today at the Yas Marina circuit. At the end of two days of racing, rookie Dino Beganovic got another podium finish, coming third in Race-2, however his overall points tally did not live up to expectations, as the 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student was unlucky in the first and third races.

Engine. At the start of the first race, Beganovic moved up from fifth on the grid to fourth, behind Jehan Daruvala, Guanyu Zhou and Isack Hadjar. In the final stages he closed right up to Hadjar, but an engine problem on the last lap saw the Swede having to park at the side of the track, almost within sight of the chequered flag. It meant he lost out on what had looked like being a decent points haul.

Podium. In the second race, Dino again moved up a place off the grid, passing Zhou to go third, behind Daruvala and Hadjar. It was very close between the top three and the battle raged all the way to the chequered flag. Beganovic finished third, just nine tenths behind the winner Daruvala. “It was a much tougher race than I had expected,” commented Beganovic. “I was in the fight for the win and that’s definitely a positive. I’m pleased with third, it was a good result.”

Fight back. Even before the start, Race - was not plain sailing for Dino. At the start of the formation lap, the Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema driver had problems selecting first gear. But he managed to get going in time to take up his seventh place on the grid. There was more trouble to come as, shortly after the start, his front wing was broken in a collision at the first corner. He stopped to have it changed, rejoining last. He then fought his way back up the order setting some excellent lap times, eventually taking the flag in eleventh place, just outside the points.

Ready for round 3. Everyone involved in the Formula 3 Asian Series now has only a few hours rest before it’s time to go back on track. The third round of the season gets underway tomorrow, again at the Yas Marina circuit, when competitors tackle free practice, qualifying and Race-1.