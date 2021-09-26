F2: Shwartzman on the podium at home

Robert Shwartzman was third in Race 1 at Sochi and fourth in the Feature Race after an impressive climb up the order. The Russian remains third in the championship. Marcus Armstrong finished outside the points.

Qualifying. The first day on track was dry with Shwartzman securing a good third place in qualifying on his first set of new tyres, but in the final run he dropped to seventh. “On the first set of tyres, the car was quick from the start,” commented the Russian. But at the crucial stage, when we fitted the second set of new tyres, I couldn’t get a good lap. I’m a bit disappointed, because I was expecting a better result and I’m sure I could have done much better.” Armstrong was also disappointed with qualifying, as he just managed to take eleventh place, 65 thousandths off tenth, which would have given him pole for the Sprint Race.



