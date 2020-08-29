F2: Schumacher on the podium in Spa

At the end of a thrilling Feature Race, Mick Schumacher finished third, just as he done in the previous race in Barcelona. The German Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student got a great start, going from seventh on the grid to fifth. By the end of the first lap he was fourth, rounding off a great opening stint by passing Nobuhatsu Matsushita (MP Racing) on lap 5.

Fourth in the championship. “We got the best result we could,” commented Mick. The start was the key moment for the final result and my race pace was also good. Unfortunately, the pit stop was not the best (Schumacher lost four seconds) but I have to thank the team for doing a good job on the car set-up which meant I could manage the tyres in the final stages.” With today’s result at Spa, Schumacher has moved up to fourth in the championship, which is still lead by Callum Ilott, who was tenth past the chequered flag today.

Robert. Robert Shwartzman also added to his points tally, which sees him in second place, 7 points behind Ilott. The Russian was fifth at the end of the 25 laps, but also suffered from a less than perfect pit stop, while Marcus Armstrong missed out on the points, getting very close to the top ten, the New Zealander eventually finishing 13th, while Giuliano Alesi was 18th.

Sprint Race. The Spa round ends tomorrow with the Sprint Race, in which Shwartzman starts from fourth, while Schumacher will be on the third row.