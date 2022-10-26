Dino Beganovic to race in Formula 3 with Prema

It was not much of a secret and now it’s official: Dino Beganovic, the newly crowned European Formula Regional champion will move up to Formula 3 next year with the Prema team. The 18-year-old Swede has been with the Italian squad since he started in single-seaters in Formula 4. He made his Formula Regional debut in 2021 and this year, in this very closely contested category, he topped the standings right from the very first race, claiming the title with one race still to go. He won four times in all and finished on the podium a total of 12 times.

Promising start. Dino has already tested a Formula 3 car this year at the post-season group test. Two Ferrari Driver Academy students were racing with Prema in this category this year, Oliver Bearman who finished third and Arthur Leclerc who was sixth in the standings. The test was run at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit and Beganovic soon got to grips with the Formula 3 car, which is similar in weight to the Formula Regional machine, but with over a hundred extra horsepower.

A solid base. Of course, Dino is very pleased. “I am extremely happy to continue with my Prema team in Formula 3 in 2023,” said the Swede. “It will be our fourth year together, and I'm very proud to continue working with them. I think it is definitely a step in the right direction for my future and for the team, as we have been working for a long time together. Testing in Jerez put us in a good position with the preparations for next year, and we want to continue from that.” Good luck Dino!