Dino Beganovic in Formula Regional with Prema

After just one season in single-seaters, it’s already time for Dino Beganovic to move up a category. The Swede, born in 2004, has torn through the ranks of the Ferrari Driver Academy, finishing third in his first attempt at the Italian Formula 4 championship, with a win, a pole position and five more podium finishes.

Natural evolution. Beganovic thus follows the usual path, going up from Formula 4 to the European Formula Regional series, which looks like being even more competitive in 2021 than it has been to date. The category will benefit from merging with the Formula Renault Eurocup and so there will be more participants with greater experience, thus giving it more status. The calendar will also be more prestigious, with two events on the same card as Formula 1 Grands Prix in Spain and Monaco.

From April to October. The European Formula Regional season features ten rounds with two races each. It gets underway in April at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium and ends in October at the equally famous Monza track in Italy. As in the past, the cars are built by Tatuus with the engines being 1.8 litre Alpine units.

Raring to go. Beganovic cannot wait for this new adventure to begin. “After a very strong 2020, I feel very calm about moving up a category and showing what I can do. I know I will be tackling Formula Regional in the best possible way, as I can count on the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy and the Prema Powerteam, the team I immediately fitted into very well last year. With these two organisations behind me I am sure I will get the hang of the new category very quickly.”

Toe in the water. Before making his debut in the series, Dino will take part in two rounds of the Asian Formula 3 championship. The Swede will tackle the round in Dubai on 29 and 30 January and then one in Abu Dhabi on 5 and 6 February, driving for Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema.