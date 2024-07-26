Bearman and Beganovic at Spa-Francorchamps together with Tuukka Taponen

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships race at the legendary Belgian circuit this weekend, with both Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy drivers keen to add to their points tally.

For the final round before the summer break, the Spa Francorchamps circuit offers a complete test of car and driver over its 7.004 kilometres, with 19 corners, covering everything from very high speed sequences to slow chicanes, as the track rollercoasters its way through the Ardennes forests. It’s an historic venue that has hosted some of the greatest moments in motor racing, changing careers and championships. It’s a complete contrast for the Formula 2 and Formula 3 competitors who, just a few days ago were racing at the Hungaroring.

Oliver. Oliver Bearman is really looking forward to this round after Hungary failed to deliver many points, but there were some positives which will need to be checked out starting in free practice. “Analysing the Hungaroring weekend calmly, despite the result not being that good, I think that in terms of our competitiveness, we made a good step forward,” said Ollie. “I felt good in the car, unfortunately we paid the price for some unfortunate circumstances such as the Safety Car in Race 2, but I think the potential was there to do much better. I’m very excited about this weekend as Spa is one of my favourite tracks and I’ve got plenty of good memories from here, such as my win in Formula 3 and last year’s pole in Formula 2. This track gives you a real buzz, the speed and the pace you have to maintain through various sequences of corners is incredible and there’s also the unpredictable weather that can play its part, which means you have to be ready for it, because everything can change in a very short space of time.”

Dino. This weekend is the penultimate one for the Formula 3 competitors, with just Monza to go in September. It’s a watershed moment for Beganovic who is determined to secure a top three finish in the championship. “Spa is always eagerly awaited, obviously because it’s a historic track, very technical and the slightest error is punished. Its appeal is also linked to the unpredictable weather and so you have to be ready to deal with all conditions. That means it’s even harder to predict how the weekend could go, but in my case it's clear I have to aim to score as many points as possible.”

Tuukka. In a last minute move, Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student, Tuukka Taponen, currently competing in the European Formula Regional championship and second in the standings, is also racing in Spa this weekend, having his first Formula 3 race. It’s a one-off appearance with the ART Grand Prix team, replacing regular driver Nikola Tsolov.

Programme. Formula 2 action gets underway today with 45 minutes of free practice at 11.05, with qualifying at 16.00. Saturday’s Sprint Race starts at 14.15 with the Feature event at 10.00 on Sunday. Drivers in the eighth round of the Formula 3 championship tackle free practice at 09.55 today followed by qualifying at 15.05. The Sprint Race is on Saturday at 09.50 and the Feature Race gets underway on Sunday at 08.30. (all times CEST).