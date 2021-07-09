ADAC Formula 4: Maya Weug’s first time at Zandvoort

The 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student will be on track this coming weekend at the Dutch track for the second round of the ADAC F4 championship.

Maya Weug is having a busy season, given that the programme prepared for her by the Ferrari Driver Academy takes in the Italian Formula 4 championship as well as a few rounds of the German series, which uses the same car. The ADAC series is racing at the Zandvoort track in the Netherlands this weekend, the second of six rounds.



First top 10. In the first round in Germany, Maya, who only made her single-seater debut back in the spring, secured her first top ten finish. Then, in Spielberg, Weug ended the weekend on a high, finishing Race-3 in ninth place, just six seconds behind the winner. As for the Italian series, in the most recent round at Vallelunga, it was clear that Maya was making continuous progress.

Programme. Friday at Zandvoort sees plenty of track action, with two free practice sessions and two qualifying ones. Then on Saturday, Race 1 gets underway at 11.50, while on Sunday the last two races of the Dutch weekend start at 9.10 and 13.45.



