ADAC Formula 4: Dino Beganovic makes his debut in Germany

Dino Beganovic, the youngest Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student is back on track this weekend for his debut in the ADAC Formula 4 championship at the wheel of the Prema Powerteam Tatuus. The young Swede, who two weeks ago finished on the podium in the first round of the Italian Formula 4 series at Misano Adriatico, will contest three rounds of the German championship, which along with the Italian one is one of the most well regarded in the world.

Historic track. The championship started two weeks ago at the Lausitzring, when Dino was racing in Italy. For the Swede, the German series is an opportunity to race and gain experience on well known track such as the Nurburgring, where he races this weekend, Hockenheim and Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

Programme. The two qualifying sessions take place tomorrow at 17 CET and 17.20, with Races 1 and 2 on Saturday at 11 and 16. The final race is on Sunday at 10.30.