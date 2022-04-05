Tonizza and Pawlowski all set for the 2022 season

It starts with the Mobileye GT World Challenge Esports Championships which gets underway tomorrow at 21 CET on the Misano track.

The wait is finally over: the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s entered by the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team are ready to fire up for tomorrow’s first Sprint Series race in the Mobileye GT World Challenge Esports Championships, which along the Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports powered by Mobileye will decide the outcome of the most prestigious of the SRO Esports championships using the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform. Representing the Maranello squad will be the very experienced David Tonizza, racing with the number 95 and freshman Kamil Pawlowski who has chosen the number 14 for his Ferrari, made famous in Formula 1 by Fernando Alonso.

Out for revenge. David Tonizza is looking for redemption after it looked as though he had the Sprint Series title in the bag halfway through last season. However, after taking the crown in style in the Endurance Series, the Italian sim racer had a an uphill struggle in the championship final, in which he let the title escape to James Baldwin. David has prepared meticulously for this season and is out for revenge.

Talented youngster. Alongside Tonizza will be the promising Kamil Pawlowski. The Pole earned his place in the squad thanks to strong performances in last year’s Ferrari Esports Series, the Prancing Horse’s one-make championship which is beginning to produce some really talented drivers. In the Endurance Series, Pawlowski and Tonizza will share a car with Danilo Santoro, a driver who is showing real potential and whom the team has decided to test out this season.

The championship. After the opening race in Misano, there are four more rounds, all lasting one hour, to take place at Zandvoort, Nurburgring, Hungaroring, with the final round at Monza on 3 August. The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team drivers face stiff opposition in the drivers and teams classifications: apart from Ferrari there are nine other marques taking part. The races will be shown live on SRO’s GT World YouTube page as well as on SRO Motorsport’s Twitch account.