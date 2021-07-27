SRO Sprint Cup Esports: Damage limitation for Tonizza and De Salvo at Zandvoort

Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team drivers David Tonizza and Giovanni De Salvo, delivered a solid performance at the Zandvoort track, which was the scenario for the fifth of ten races in the SRO World Challenge Esports Sprint Cup.

Penalised by BoP. Both drivers knew this would be a tough race, given that the organisers had changed the Balance of Performance rating by adding 15 kilos to the Porsches and McLarens, but 30 to the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Its effect was immediately obvious right from qualifying with David only sixth fastest behind his main title rival Josh Rogers (VRS Coanda Simsport), while Giovanni was eighth in a session dominated by the McLarens of James Baldwin (McLaren Shadow) and Kevin Siggy (Team Redline). The other two Ferraris on track, in the hands of Joonas Savolainen (Griphax Engineering) and Leonardo D’Alcamo (Jean Alesi Esports Academy) were 16th and 25th.

The race. At the start, both FDA Esports Team Ferraris lost ground, “Tonzilla” dropping to seventh and De Salvo tenth, although he soon recovered one place by overtaking Maciej Malinowski (Huncfot Racing). David and Giovanni both went for the overcut, staying out as long as possible before making the obligatory pit stop, with the championship leader Tonizza maintaining his position, while De Salvo moved up one, passing Jack Keithley (Williams Esports). De Salvo hung on to that place, but Tonizza lost sixth to Eamonn Murphy (YAS Heat) limiting the damage in terms of the championship, as he only dropped four points to Rogers, who was fifth. However, moving up to second is the race winner James Baldwin, 34 points behind. Leonardo D’Alcamo finished 22nd and Savolainen retired.

Misano next. The series now takes a break until 10 September and a round at Misano. However, all competitors will be racing again on 7 and 8 August in the Spa 24 Hours, a round of the SRO World Challenge Esports Endurance Cup.