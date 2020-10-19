Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Nürburgring Lacombe and Koch race to victory

Yesterday, the iconic German Nürburgring hosted the third stage of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series. Drivers in the PRO and AM Championships took part in two nail-biting and dramatic races.

The results of Sunday’s races are now in:

The winner of the PRO Series race, again, was Arnaud Lacombe, able to start from the pole position and keep the first place for the entire race. The French esports driver with today’s win scores an incredible treble, securing the passage to the November’s Finals. Polish Kamil Pawlowski ended up in second place, while Italian Giovanni De Salvo gained the third step of the podium.