‘Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’, it’s showtime in Monza

Exciting duels and overtaking featured the PRO and AM Series Championships’ Italian round, which saw the victories of French Lacombe and German Koch respectively.

Emotions and adrenaline from the first to the last lap accompanied the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’ opening round, the first Virtual Championship that offers a very real dream: the chance to become an official driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy!



The PRO Series Championship and AM Series Championship drivers battled on the Monza circuit: two intense races that determined the winners and the first ranking of their respective championships.

The first race of the PRO Series Championship, very intense and fought from the green light, full of twists and turns and with numerous overtaking, saw the victory of the French virtual driver Arnaud Lacombe, followed by Italian Giovanni De Salvo, while the Polish driver Kamil Pawlowski finished in third place.

It was the turn then of the AM Championship: the best 24 drivers, coming out of the knockout races held in September, brought to life an exciting race between the variants of the Autodromo Nazionale, characterized by close duels and contacts. The German Jarno Koch passed first under the checkered flag, followed by the Venezuelan Gianfranco Giglioli and the Italian Andrea Benedetti.





