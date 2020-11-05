There Can Be Only One Winner…

It’s the Final Showdown: Ferrari Hublot Esports Series takes place this weekend.

The final weekend of competition in the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series championship gets underway on Friday 6 November and will decide the overall Championship winner. The best driver across the two days will secure the chance to join the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team. Could an amateur driver clinch that much coveted seat?

The first season of the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series is about to enter its final stages. On November 6 and 7, the 24 drivers who qualified through the PRO and AM Series Championships held in October will have the opportunity to go head-to-head in three heated races on the Mugello, Nordschleife, and Monza circuits played out in Assetto Corsa, developed by Kunos Simulazioni. Adrenaline and high emotions are promised from the first lap to the last.

The Championship Finals will also be an opportunity to see the top drivers who dominated the PRO and AM Series facing off for the first time, respectively the French Arnaud Lacombe and the German Jarno Koch. The competition between these two is sure to be spectacular. The rest of the grid features top racing talent including Gianfranco Giglioli and Kamil Pawlowski, all ready to fight for the victory and for that highly coveted first prize.

Next season, the overall Champion will have the opportunity to join the FDA Hublot Esports team, which this year includes David Tonizza, reigning champion of F1 Esports Series drivers, and Enzo Bonito, a very experienced sim racer.

The live broadcasts for the Grand Final races can be followed on the Official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels, and feature expert commentary by Nicki Shields, pit lane reporter for the FIA Formula E Championship, and Paul Jeffrey, Sim Racing expert, journalist, and voice of companies such as Sro Esports and Race Department.

