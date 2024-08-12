Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series starts now!

Ferrari partners with Asphalt Legends Unite for a brand-new competition to feature exclusive prizes and full cross-play support

Ferrari and Gameloft today announced that Asphalt Legends Unite will receive its very first esports competition, the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series, giving aspiring racers the chance to battle it out for a chance to win exclusive prizes and bragging rights as the world’s best Asphalt Legends Unite player.

In order to stake their claim as the world’s best, players can take part in a series of four time-limited events, with each one focused on an iconic Ferrari car. Each round is open to players of any skill level, with no entry requirements or limits on attempts, and players can choose to compete on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series qualifying rounds will take place

First qualifying round - August 15th until August 22nd, with races featuring the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Second qualifying round - August 29th until September 4th, with races featuring the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo

Third qualifying round - September 5th until September 11th, with races featuring the Ferrari 599XX Evo

Fourth qualifying round - September 12th until September 18th, with races featuring the Ferrari FXX K

Finals - December 18th on-site and live-streamed from Ferrari Land in Salou, Spain, and will feature the premier of the Ferrari 499P Modificata

The two fastest racers from each qualifying round will compete against each other at Ferrari Land (Portaventura, Barcelona) on December 18th. Special prizes will be distributed between the finalists and all players who take part in the qualifying rounds, up for grabs simply for registering and playing.

For more information, please visit https://www.asphaltlegendsunite.com/