Calling all talented sim racers! The ‘Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’ is revving up for its September start. There will be two categories: the AM Series and the PRO Series. The fastest overall racer will be offered the opportunity to join the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team in 2021. Entries open on August 7 for the AM category with all over-18s resident in Europe eligible to take part.

The first season of the ‘Ferrari Hublot Esports Series’ is revving up on the start grid. The new GT Esports championship is being organized by Ferrari in Europe on the “Assetto Corsa” software platform developed by Kunos Simulazioni. The Esports drivers will do battle in several competitions aboard the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which is being made available exclusively to participants.

Pre-entries open on Monday, August 7, and will be reserved solely for European citizens of 18 years and over. Sim racers will have to register, completely free, on the website www.ferrariesportsseries.gg. The first round of the championship is Qualifying for the AM Series starting in September. The winners of this will join sim racers invited by Ferrari to the PRO Series, a category numbering 24 Esports drivers who will compete on the same circuits as their AM counterparts. The 12 fastest drivers in each category to emerge from the four October races will go forward to the finals in November when the overall winner will be decided over three races.

The winner’s prize is a real dream come true: the overall champion will be offered the opportunity to join the FDA Hublot Esports team for the following season. Said team currently numbers reigning F1 Esports Drivers’ Champion Tonizza and Enzo Bonito, a hugely experienced sim racer. Charles Leclerc, ambassador for the championship and a huge Esports fan himself, will be following all the stages very closely and offering participants advice based on his experience as both a real and Esports driver.

The Title Partner of the Series is Hublot, therefore expanding its collaboration with Ferrari in the Esports world, while the Technical Partner is Thrustmaster, already featuring Ferrari licensed steering wheels and controllers for pc and console platforms.

So, ladies and gentlemen, start your engines, be ready to race and live the Ferrari's dream!





Title Partner: Hublot

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, HUBLOT is defined by its innovation, which began with the highly original combination of gold and rubber. The release of the iconic, multi-award-winning Big Bang in 2005 paved the way for new flagship collections (Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang), with complications ranging from the simple to the highly sophisticated, establishing the extraordinary DNA of the Swiss watchmaking house and ensuring its impressive growth. Keen to preserve its traditional and cutting-edge expertise, and guided by its philosophy to "Be First, Different and Unique", the Swiss watchmaker is consistently ahead of the curve, through its innovations in materials (scratch-resistant Magic Gold, ceramics in vibrant colors, sapphire), and the creation of Manufacture movements (Unico, Meca-10, Tourbillon).

Technical Partner: Thrustmaster

Thrustmaster is a major player in the gaming industry with its innovative peripherals (steering wheels, controllers, headsets, and joysticks) for 30 years. The Thrustmaster DNA symbolized by "Passion, Quality, and Innovation" takes on its full meaning in Esport. Thrustmaster is fully invested in this and offers gamers equipment that allows them to express their talents and perform as well as possible. E-athletes will find in Thrustmaster products solutions designed and developed to ideally meet the specificities of each individual and the Esports competitions they favor.