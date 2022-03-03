Lots of news to cover this year: a new name for the Esports team, a new Title Sponsor, the Ferrari Esports Series 2021 winner’s first days with the team, and the start date of the latest championship challenge, which will see the participation of drivers outside of Europe for the very first time.



The growth of Esports worldwide seems unstoppable, with ever-larger realities that believe in this discipline, capable of transforming passion into emotions. A very special passion, the 'red passion' that from April onwards will spread among thousands of sim racers from every corner of the globe, and which this year features even more news sure to ignite passion within the hearts of fans.

The first big news of 2022 is a brand-new look and name for the team, which from this year will be called 'Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team' thanks to its new Title Sponsor: Velas, a Swiss company focused on the creation and integration of technological products and services and led by a diverse team of engineers, cryptographers, researchers, and mathematicians. Main star of the blockchain and NFT sector, Velas has distinguished itself for the performance and innovativeness of the services offered, characteristics that unite it to the Maranello team.

Kamil Pawlowsky, the 24-year-old Polish driver who won the last edition of the Ferrari Esports Series in a dramatic fight in the final few corners at Mugello in December, joins the team that has just been renewed in looks and naming for the coming season. To mark this momentous occasion, official Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz welcomed Kamil on his arrival in Italy, presenting the talented esports driver with his Ferrari Esports Series champion's trophy, one of the many highlights that are sure to come the way of the newest member of the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports squad in 2022.

Over 30 thousand drivers battled last year in the 'Ferrari Esports Series' championship, certifying an even greater achievement than the previous edition, which continues to prove a resounding year-on-year success with the public and media alike. The date to mark in the calendar for the start of the new season of the Ferrari Velas Esports Series 2022 is March 22nd at 9.00 pm CET. A special streaming event on the Ferrari Twitch channel will launch the new season, with various special guests set to take part in the broadcast, and public registrations will officially open. All information and the registration form can be found at ferrariesportsseries.gg

Once again, the new season will contain many new and exciting features, not least of which is confirmation the Ferrari Velas Esports Series will utilize the incredible ‘Assetto Corsa Competizione’ platform for the very first time, alongside the highly respected ‘Assetto Corsa’ simulation that has featured throughout the history of the competition.

Both simulations have been developed by Kunos Simulazioni, and in the case of Assetto Corsa Competizione, the 2022 series will see the addition of some special content for the first time ever.

It’s also confirmed for this year the possibility for the winner to access the 'Scuderia Ferrari' Esports program for 2023; an opportunity that for the first time will not only be dedicated to European virtual drivers but will also be extended to sim drivers from another continent, information that will be revealed during the event on 22 March at 21.00 CET on the Ferrari Twitch channel.

Last but not least, it is with great pleasure that we can announce the launch of a new Ferrari Esports Facebook page: a new and dynamic channel that has been designed to bring fans of the “Rosse di Maranello” closer to the heart of the action than ever before.

Offering visitors the opportunity to experience exclusive content, the latest news, and unique and engaging insights into the world of Ferrari within sim racing, the new Facebook page has been developed to encompass everything that is Ferrari in a virtual world, in a tone of voice that speaks directly to fans of virtual motorsports, both new and old.