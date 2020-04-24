FDA Hublot Esports Team ready for Silverstone SRO race

Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Hublot Esports Team drivers, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito, are ready to get behind the wheel of their simulators for opening round of this season’s SRO E-Sport GT Series, the virtual version of the GT World Challenge Europe championship, organised in conjunction with AK Informatica and Kunos Simulazioni. The first race takes place this Sunday at Silverstone. The professional sim drivers race in in the Silver Class, while track racers have the Pro Class to fight over. There are five rounds: Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Nurburgring, Barcelona and one more track to be voted for on-line by the fans.

Second race of the season. For Tonizza and Bonito, the Silverstone race is not their first encounter with the SRO world and the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform, as they both took part in the SRO Charity Challenge in March, when they were joined by Team Analyst, Amos Laurito, in raising funds for the WHO (World Health Organisation) in its fight against the current pandemic.

A further three Ferraris. There are five Ferraris entered in the Silver sim driver class at Silverstone: apart from the two FDA Hublot Esports Team 488 GT3s, featuring a special livery, there will be a further three with privateer entries qualified for the championship: from Italy, Manuel Biancolilla (Musto GD eSports) and Moreno Sirica (Williams Esports) and British driver Keiran Prendergast (MTR Racing).

Pro Class. There are six Ferrari 488 GT3 cars in the Pro class. Two of them are in the hands of Ferrari Competizioni GT official drivers, Spaniard Miguel Molina and Brazil’s Daniel Serra, while the other four are in the hands of regular Ferrari drivers, Englishman Chris Froggatt (Sky Tempesta Racing) and South Africa’s David Perel (Rinaldi Racing), and new to the Maranello marque, from Germany Nicolas Hillebrand (Butter-Pal Motorsport) and Russia’s Maksim Yefanov (Fasttuning).

Time schedule. The Silverstone race takes place this Sunday and will be streamed on the SRO site, on the YouTube platform, on the GT World channel and on the Ferrari FDAFans and FerrariRaces Facebook channels. The green light for the Pro race is at 14 CET, with the Silver racers starting at 15:15 CET.