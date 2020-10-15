F1 Esports Series: problems with the platform for David and Enzo

It couldn't have gone worse, as the third F1 Esports Series 2020 race ended before it started for the FDA Hublot Esports Team. The two sim drivers started from the front half of the grid, but were let down by a problem with the platform which meant they could not show what they could do.

Qualifying. In the battle for pole, David Tonizza had to settle for fourth, just 74 thousandths off Dani Bereznay (Alfa Romeo). Enzo Bonito was just a tenth slower to claim seventh place.

Start, then problems. Both FDA Hublot Esports Team drivers got away really well: David got the jump on Jarno Opmeer in the Alfa Romeo to go third, while Enzo moved up to sixth, passing Joni Tormala in the AlphaTauri. However, on the second lap a problem linked to the game’s platform meant that it was all over there and then. It was not the first time they or indeed other teams had faced similar problems.

Result. The win went to Jarno Opmeer in the Alfa Romeo who heads the classification with two wins and one other podium from the first three races. The next round is on 4 and 5 November with the races in the Netherlands (Zandvoort), Canada (Montreal) and Austria (Spielberg).