The second part of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship is about to start and the Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team drivers, David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh will be giving it their best shot to move themselves and the team up the standings. Currently David is ninth and Brendon is eleventh, with the FDA lying sixth in the teams category.

The tracks. The tracks that feature in this third round of the season are quite different to each other. Two of the venues are recent additions to the Formula 1 calendar: the Algarve circuit, more commonly referred to as Portimao, which hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix and Zandvoort, which actually returned to the calendar this year for the first time since 1985 with the Dutch Grand Prix. These are the tracks for tomorrow’s races, while on Thursday the location will be Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, to bring the penultimate round to a close.

The importance of qualifying. The key point over the first two rounds was to improve the qualifying performance, which is especially important given that races in the championship are sprints over 35% of the distance of a real Grand Prix. The team struggled in the first five rounds, but then in the sixth one at Spa-Francorchamps, David managed to secure pole position. So for the coming rounds, staying at the front of the grid will be important given it’s the best chance of picking up points in the race. Leigh also made progress in Belgium and so the team can face the final part of the season with a degree of optimism.

Programme. All races in the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship can be seen as from 20.30 CET on the FDA Facebook channel - @FDAFans – as well as Formula 1’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.