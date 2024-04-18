F1 Esports Event 2: A win, two podiums and plenty of points for the team

The three days of the second round of the six-race F1 Sim Racing world championship, held in Stockholm, Sweden were a real rollercoaster for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet, with the support of the team led by Tiziana Mecozzi, which also features Istvan Puki, Jonah Martens and Szymon Kulik in its line-up, were at work on the simulator, driving the tracks at Jeddah, Spielberg, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort and Austin, picking up 94 points between them, which puts the team third in the constructors’ classification, with Broumand second in the drivers’, despite a few unlucky moments.



Day 1 (Jeddah and Spielberg) – The first day’s action saw Broumand immediately on the pace in qualifying, making it to the front row in both sessions, with Nicolas Longuet a bit further back, but determined to make up for it in the races. In fact, he was the best placed of the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team duo in the first two races, with an eighth and a sixth place. Bari had a bit of bad luck and came away with just a 17th and a tenth place.



Day 2 (Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps) –The second day went much better for Nico and Bari at the Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps circuits respectively. Longuet started from the second row for the UK race and went on to finish a strong second, while Broumand was outstanding in Spa, starting from pole and going on to take the win, after a thrilling passing move on Lucas Blakely in the closing stages. It was therefore a repeat of his first F1 Sim Racing World Championship win at this same Belgian track last year. A second place, a pole position and a win meant plenty of points for the team, even if only one of the pair of drivers made it into the top ten in each race, as Broumand finished 11th in the British GP and Longuet was 13th in Belgium.



Day 3 (Zandvoort e Austin) – But in racing, especially Esports, anything can happen and what looked on the cards like a possible one-two in the Dutch race, turned into a nightmare for Longuet who finished last after his pit stop went wrong, although Broumand saved the day with a second place finish. The Circuit of the Americas race produced mixed fortunes: another second place for Bari while Nicola finished the race in 18th place.



Final round – In a few weeks’ time (7 to 9 May) the action resumes for the third and final round of the F1 Sim Racing world championship, with a further five races to decide the winners. Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet will be up against the other sim racers in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Las Vegas, Lusail and Yas Marina. All the latest in-depth news on how the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team gets on in the races will be available on the @FerrariEsports social pages.