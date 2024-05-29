Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Vincenzo
GIBIINO
1
standings
Vincenzo
GIBIINO
ITA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
3.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
7.00
points overall
2
race contested
5th May 2024, Mugello Race-2
last race
6° in Mugello Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli 488
challenge Europe
Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI
team
296
race number
9
position
7.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
50%
7
50%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
news
LATEST NEWS
7 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
the
Balaton
paddock
02 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Race-2
winners’
comments
at
Balaton
02 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Altoè’s
encore
at
Balaton.
First
win
for
Ritzi
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
news