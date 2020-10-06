Sponsor



Sabelt

Since 1972 Sabelt has been a worldwide leader in research, development and production of seats and seatbelts and has always stood for absolute safety in the world of road cars and motorsports.

From more than 40 years Sabelt offers a complete range of FIA homologated products, including suits, shoes and gloves. Sabelt is the only company in Europe equipped with a technologically advanced laboratory with the possibility to carry out dynamic tests. The Ferrari 488 Challenge is fitted with Sabelt seats, seatbelts and steering wheel.