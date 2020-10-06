Sponsor



BaBylissPRO is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-end professional hair and esthetics products.

Over the past 50 years, BaBylissPRO has built a worldwide distribution network, with products currently selling in over 100 countries. The company remains a driving force in the professional beauty industry. In 2010, a unique collaboration between BaBylissPRO and Ferrari put the world’s first Ferrari-inspired high performance engines into professional hair and grooming appliances. The Volare blow dryer led the way, delivering maximum airflow, minimum weight, low vibration, extended life and turbo-speed power. It created a brand new category in styling: the performance luxury dryer. The collaboration’s next industry-changing launch was the Volare professional clipper. Ferrari designed a powerful and ultra efficient revolutionary brushless engine to propel a unique new faster cutting system for unprecedented precision performance. Ferrari and BaBylissPRO, renowned for speed, power and performance, have new iInnovation poised to transform the styling world, yet again. As a sponsor of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Championship, BaBylissPRO is proud to lend its support to the greatest name in racing.