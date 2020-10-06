Sponsor



Adler Pelzer Group

Since 1953 Adler Group has aimed its core business within Vehicle Interiors areas.

Comfort and Interiors in particular are the Group’s main skills in terms of technological vertical integration and revenue. The Adler Group operates with the strategic emphasis that Research and Innovation are the most effective tools needed to rise to the challenges of market demands; this is why we devote significant resources to product and process development programs.

In particular, attention is today concentrated on issues that are crucial for the future of vehicles, such as the reduction of weight, the environmental compatibility of materials used, whilst ensuring the most cost effective solutions are offered to our customers.

The Adler Group develops technological synergies by bringing together the finest opportunities offered for integration between the transportation business: Automotive, Aeronautics, Helicopters and Train sectors. This strategy originates from the strong belief that there is a huge potential for synergies among the several sectors of transportation.

Competition is becoming more harder each day within a challenging demanding market. Only Research and Innovation can provide a real competitive edge. Our automotive passion, the responsible handling of environmental and human resources leads to a sustainable profitable growth, thanks to the commitment of more than 13,900 employees at 64 production locations, and 13 research centers among USA, Japan, Germany, England, Italy, China, Korea, Mexico and Turkey .

In the last year the Adler Group achieved total sales for €1.5 Billion. In 2011 the Adler Group acquired HP Pelzer Group, became Adler Pelzer Group, a worldwide development and production partner of acoustically effective solutions in the area of Engine, Passenger and Luggage Compartment as well as Exterior parts such as Textile Wheel Arch Liners and Aerodynamic Undershields.

More than 350,000 parts made out of high performance felts, foams, carpets and heavy layer, leave our production facilities every single day. As one of the main global manufacturer, we supply almost all OEMs in Europe, NAFTA, Mercosur and Asia with our custom developed acoustical solutions.

The success of Adler Pelzer is based upon our technical leadership and expertise in design, development and production of custom made acoustic solutions for the entire vehicle. Our highly vertically integrated product portfolio, recycling competence and global footprint, coupled with our focus on quality and supply chain performance allow us to provide value added products and services to customers in over 20 different countries worldwide.

The tradition of our brands, our ongoing dedication to improvement and innovation help to create the smoothest and most effective of synergies within the partnership between Ferrari and the Adler Group, which through the Ferrari Challenge, Trofeo Pirelli, bring technological excellence together with competitive spirit out of the factory and onto the track!