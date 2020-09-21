Logo

    Maximum performance thanks to the continuous development of technologically innovative content, created alongside Ferrari technicians

    In 2017, on the basis of the experience gained on the track, the Ferrari FXX-K Evo was born – a leap forward in terms of innovation and performance, destined for the “XX Programme” research and development project. It is not a car designed for the road, or indeed for other competitions. 
    Beginning with the steering wheel, the interior of the car has also taken on a distinctly racing-inspired appearance, perfectly suited to the increasingly high levels of performance achieved by the FXX-K Evo.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 1050 CV
      Maximum power
    • 900 NM
      Maximum torque
    • 6262 cc
      Total displacement
    Dimension
    • WHEELBASE2665 mm
    • HEIGHT1116 mm
    Engine
    • TYPEV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE94 mm X 75,2 mm
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT6262 cc
    Tyres
    • FRONT285/650 - R19 X10½
    • REAR345/725 - R20X13
    Brakes
    • FRONT398 X 223 X 36 MM
    • REAR380 X 253 X 34 MM
