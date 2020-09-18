Created exclusively for use on the track, the FXX is the fruit of the expertise gained by Ferrari through the design and manufacture of its special models and through competitions. It represents the prototype for future models.
An extremely thorough study of the aerodynamics of this model has enabled a significant increase in downforce to be achieved (+ 40% compared to the Enzo).
The FXX was created for the XX Programme, a series of initiatives organised by Ferrari on race tracks across Europe, North America and Japan.