    Klaus Hrubesch, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    1standings

    Klaus Hrubesch

    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    1.3
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    13.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 9 in 2014 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 18th June 2016, Le Mans
      last race
    • 17° in 2014, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in in Portimao Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    8 times out of 10
    80%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 10
    20%
    retirements
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    80%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    8
    0
    0
