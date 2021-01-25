    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Andrea Marco Benenati, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    1standings

    Andrea Marco Benenati

    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    5.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    44.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 41 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 9th October 2016, Jerez Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 8
    75%
    retirements
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    12.5%
    4
    0%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    37.5%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    12.5%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
    3
    0
    0
    1
    0
