Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Alessandro Vezzoni, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Alessandro Vezzoni

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2007
    debut year
    12
    seasons
    career
    7.28
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    947.00
    points overall
    130
    race contested
    • 214 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 31st March 2019, Ricardo Tormo Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2015, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Paul Ricard Race-1 2007
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    27 times out of 130
    20.77%
    finishes greater than 10
    18 times out of 130
    13.85%
    finishes less than 10
    96 times out of 130
    73.85%
    retirements
    16 times out of 130
    12.31%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 130
    6.92%
    pole positions
    9 times out of 130
    6.92%
    fastest laps
    9 times out of 130
    6.92%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    6.92%
    2
    3.08%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    13.08%
    5
    13.08%
    6
    6.92%
    7
    9.23%
    8
    7.69%
    9
    2.31%
    10
    1.54%
    position
    9
    4
    15
    17
    17
    9
    12
    10
    3
    2
    • standings
    • news