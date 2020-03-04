XX Programmes drivers ready for Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta 04 marzo 2020

The XX Programmes will make its return to Road Atlanta, after last visiting the historic circuit in 2018. The XX Programmes, however, has a long history, stretching back to the development of the first ever XX car, the FXX in 2005. The program was then developed with a simple, but extraordinary goal in mind; to offer select clients the opportunity to be involved in the development of the Ferraris of the future. To do this, Ferrari produced the first of a series of track-only, extremely limited edition cars, starting with the FXX, a track-only car based on the underpinnings of the legendary Ferrari Enzo road-car. Featuring a V12 engine displacing 6.3 liters and generating 800 hp at 8500 rpm, the FXX was capable of reaching 345 km/h. Its gearbox was a further development of the Enzo, delivering gear-change times of under 100 ms, a remarkable achievement for 2005 and comparable to the shift times of contemporary Formula 1 single-seaters. These uniquely privileged clients were then given the opportunity to take part in private track-days, arranged by Ferrari for the purpose of both enjoying the unrivaled performance of these machines as well as to give developmental feedback to the engineers of Ferrari’s Corse Clienti department. Since the original genesis of the program, Ferrari has gone on to develop four new XX Programme cars, first with the 599XX and followed by the 599XX Evo. These cars are derived from the front-mid engine layout of the road-going Ferrari 599, though with numerous upgrades that render them only suitable for the circuit. The Evo package also introduced active aerodynamics and the remarkable sound-track of an unmuffled V12 with side-mounted exhausts. Arriving in 2014, Ferrari introduced the FXX K to the XX Programmes fraternity. Based on the all-conquering LaFerrari, the FXX K was able to remove all road-going manners in the LaFerrari and focus only on outright track performance. The car maintained the naturally aspirated V12 engine of the LaFerrari as well as the electronic augmentation, hence the K (for Kenetic Energy Recovery System) addition to the FXX moniker. Continuing the theme of track-focused performance, all of the FXX Ks systems were honed to perfection for track-only use, including the E-Diff (electronic differential) and F1-Trac traction control systems. Of course without road-use as a concern, the aerodynamicists also took the opportunity to maximize the downforce of the LaFerrari’s body and focus the engine and KERS system to track-use, resulting in an improvement in total power – over 1000hp in total. In 2017, however, Ferrari found yet more performance and released the FXX-K Evo. Identified by its substantial rear-wing and shark fin, the FXX-K Evo is the latest offering in a program that has become synonymous with innovation and uncompromising performance. The Evo package has significantly improved aerodynamics, producing 640 kg of downforce at 200 km/h. In addition to the performance increases, driver feedback directly led to a revised cabin architecture, most prominent being the revised, GTE-style steering wheel and improved rearward visibility via a new camera and display screen in the cockpit. All of the XX Programmes cars feature unmuffled Ferrari V12 engines, making their sessions among the loudest and most spectacular of the weekend. Drivers do not compete, rather they enjoy the stupendous performance of their machines in open lapping sessions. Check out the schedule on the back page to see when they will be on track!