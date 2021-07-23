XX Programme and F1 Clienti complete American marathon

After the resounding success of the Ferrari Racing Days, which ended over the weekend at Indianapolis, XX Programme and F1 Clienti customers performed two more days of private testing at Watkins Glen.

F1 Clienti. One of the most technical and iconic tracks in the United States, the “Glen” hosted the Formula 1 World Championship for twenty consecutive years, from 1961 to 1980, with a Prancing Horse driver mounting the top step of the podium on three occasions. Four of Maranello’s single-seaters took to the 5.4 km track in New York State, including an F2001 and an F2004 driven by Michael Schumacher, an F2003-GA driven by teammate Rubens Barrichello and an F2008 driven that year by Kimi Räikkönen.

XX Programme. No customer could fail to be excited by the opportunity to drive one of the jewels of Ferrari’s most exclusive programmes on the spectacular American circuit. Twenty-two cars took turns on the track, including thirteen FXX-K Evos, six 599XX Evos, one 599XX and two FXXs, the car that launched the programme in 2005.

Appointments. After a month-long summer break, the XX Programme and F1 Clienti drivers will be back on track at the Nürburgring, where the Ferrari Racing Days will run from 27 to 29 August. Then, on 30 August, following the 2019 initiative, the XX Programme cars will enjoy an exclusive day at the Nordschleife.