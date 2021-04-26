XX Programme and F1 Clienti at Spielberg

The F1 Clienti single-seaters and XX Programme models will be back on track at Austria’s Spielberg track as the second round of the season gets underway.

Test days. The event will, once again, be held behind closed doors, following the standard "Test days" formula, which will include two action-packed days on the 4318-metre circuit through the green hills of Spielberg.

Eight models from the XX Programme and three F1 will take to the track on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28. Three FXX-K Evo, four 599XX Evo and one 599XX will alternate with an F2007 and F2008 previously driven by Kimi Räikkönen, plus an F138 that Fernando Alonso drove in the 2013 season.

Schedule. Tomorrow, the XX Programme engines will roar into action at 10:15, with all the protagonists receiving instruction into how to gain the maximum benefit out of the fast and technical Austrian track from coaches Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta.



