Scarperia, 26 April 2016 – The first of two days of free practice for the Ferrari XX Programmes and F1 Clienti special drivers were held on Tuesday at the Mugello Circuit. Eighteen of the new FXX K models were on show in the Tuscan hills. There were also four 599XXs and 11 599XX EVOs as well as the FXX, the forerunner car of this exclusive Prancing Horse project. Formula 1. The 37 cars of the XX Programmes were also accompanied by 13 of the most successful Formula 1 cars in the history of Ferrari. There was a pair of F2001s, and one F2002, a record holder along with the F2004. Then there was an F2003-GA, an F2005 and a 248 F1 from 2006, the last car driven by the great Michael Schumacher in his Scuderia Ferrari career. Finally, there were also the cars that delivered the last two world championship titles to Maranello: a F2007 driven by Kimi Raikkonen and four F2008s crewed by the Finn and Felipe Massa. They were rounded off by an F10 and F150° Italia of Fernando Alonso. Programme. The first day included eight free practice sessions, with another eight planned for the final day on Wednesday. However, Corse Clienti will stay at Mugello, where the weekend sees the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe season, the last Italian stage, with 41 Ferrari 458 Challenge EVOs due to compete. Two races will take place as usual on both Saturday and Sunday.