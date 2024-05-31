Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge from Balaton

The Balaton Park Circuit in Budapest, inaugurated in 2023, will host the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2024, marking its debut in the series. Anticipation and curiosity are running high as fans look forward to seeing the Ferrari 296 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo in action on the Hungarian track.

Streaming and TV. The qualifying and races will be available for streaming with free access and English commentary on the live.ferrari.com website and the official Ferrari YouTube page.



In Italy, Saturday and Sunday's races will be broadcast live on the Sky platform, channel 207 Sky F1, from 1.45 p.m.



Sky Sports F1 will show the Ferrari Challenge live on Saturday from 3.20 p.m. and on Sunday from 2.05 p.m. (both UK times). In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, all races can also be seen live on Sky Sport F1, with coverage beginning at 1.50 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



The action will also be live in Hungary on Sport2 and in several other Northern European countries.



The Prancing Horse single-marque series will be broadcast live not only in the Old Continent but also globally: including, in the USA on Speedsports1, in Australia on beIN Sports2, and in China on Doujin.