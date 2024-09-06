Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge Europe from the Nürburgring

The sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe season is to be held at the iconic Nürburgring circuit in Germany, which hosts Ferrari Racing Days over the weekend with all the Prancing Horse’s exclusive client programmes and activities.

The Prancing Horse’s one-make series has reached the decisive stages with the four classes in which the new 296 Challenge cars are racing due to deliver their seasonal verdicts. Qualifying sessions for the two races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were held at the German track on Friday, 6 September.

There is, as always, extensive TV and streaming coverage of the event for those unable to get to the German circuit, starting with the open-access live broadcast on Ferrari’s YouTube channel and the live.ferrari.com site.

On television in more than 20 countries around the world

The Sky platform will broadcast the races live in Italy on the Sky Sport F1 channel (channel 207) starting with the Coppa Shell Am round at 9.15 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is followed at 12.30 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) by live coverage of the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli Am and at 3.20 p.m. by the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488.

It will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom on both Saturday and Sunday, while in Germany Sky Sport F1 will air Sunday’s practice live, recording and broadcasting the first races during the week.

As always, the DAZN platform too will provide extensive live coverage in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Finland, Spain and France. It will be live on Viaplay in Hungary, Iceland, Sweden and Poland.

In the United States it will be live on Speedsport1 and on BeIN Sports in the Middle East.