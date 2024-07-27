Where to watch Ferrari Challenge from Le Castellet

Ahead of the summer break, round five of the Ferrari Challenge season takes place at the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France. Searing temperatures and fierce competition mark the decisive phase of the season. Experience the spectacle in person or watch extensive live TV and streaming coverage featuring six races over the weekend.

Live on TV and streaming. The Sky platform will broadcast the French event live in Italy on the MAX channel on Saturday and Sunday, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:45 p.m. In the UK, the recorded broadcast will air on Sky Sports F1 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The recording will go out in Germany on Sky Sports F1 on Tuesday.

The DAZN platform will broadcast live races on Saturday and Sunday in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Spain, France, and South Korea. The races will also be live on ViaPlay in Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland.

The races will go out live on SpeedSport1 in the US and BeIN Sports in the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

In China, the races will be streamed on the Xiao Hong Shu platform.