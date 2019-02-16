Weiland fastest in Coppa Shell

US driver James Weiland
was the fastest in qualifying for Race-1 with a time of 2:04.707. The Rossocorsa driver beat Tani Hanna
in a hard-fought session.
Smolka first in AM.
The Lebanese, one of Formula Racing's standard bearers in the Coppa Shell, closed the session 133 thousandths of a second off pole. Eric Cheung
(Formula Racing), who clocked 2:05.321, will start from the second row alongside Agata Smolka
(Rossocorsa), first in the AM category with a time of 2:05.594. The Polish woman finished ahead of a group of drivers bunched within a few thousandths of a second of each other.
Tight group.
The first, Christian Kinch
(Gohm Motorsport) recorded 2:05.915, a tenth of a second ahead of Murat Cuhadaroglu
(Kessel Racing), who in turn was 60 thousandths of a second in front of Ernst Kirchmayr
(Baron Motorsport). Thomas Gostner
(Ineco - MP Racing) finished eighth, followed by teammate Corinna Gostner
who will be joined on the fifth row by Peter Christensen (Formula Racing). With seventeen drivers all within 2.7 seconds of each other, the first Coppa Shell race promises to be lively.