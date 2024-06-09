Voices from the podium of Race 1 at Snetterton

Despite the rain that fell in the morning, Race 1 at Snetterton was run in sunshine and the drivers were able to race on slick tyres. The race was very close with numerous overtaking moves that definitely entertained the crowd.
Gilbert Yates, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: ‘It was entertaining for the spectators. For me, the brakes were overheating the tyres and the tyre pressures were too high from lap 6 so the car just felt very loose and that’s why he was closing the gap on me”.
Pranav Vangala, third placed Trofeo Pirelli: “Fantastic weekend as always. Living in England you open yourself up to changeable conditions. Having a wet qualifying and then a dry race wasn’t ideal in terms of track time on the day, but I think the race itself was fantastic”.
Robert Rees, Coppa Shell runner-up: ‘The position was better than when I started, but I had the most amazing start and that made up for the whole race. I’m very, very happy. I think that was the best I could do today, Mike had the pace on me today which was great so good luck to him – he did really, really well”.
Gary Redman, third placed Coppa Shell: “Yeah, satisfied about the podium. At the start of the weekend, I would have taken the podium. I had a really good qualifying in the wet so I was actually hoping the race was going to be wet as I thought I would then have a really good advantage. I just have to work on the race pace still, but thoroughly enjoyed it and great to be on the podium”.