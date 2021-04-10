Vibrant start for 16-year-old Luka Nurmi

Monza 10 aprile 2021

"Not bad for a debut." Truly, not bad at all for Luka Nurmi, the young Finn who took to the track with the Formula Racing team today at Monza for the first leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. What’s more, we are talking about a driver who at just 16 years of age has claimed his first ever pole position. The driver who is poised to compete in the Trofeo Pirelli class, simply, could not have got off to a better start.



"It was my first race and I would say it went quite well. Not bad for a debut!" exclaimed the driver fresh out of the cockpit.