Two days in spotlight for XX Programmes and F1 Clienti

Spielberg 28 aprile 2021

The two days of testing for customers of the exclusive XX and F1 Clienti programmes on the Spielberg circuit concluded with an intense private test session.



The eight cars of the XX family and the three historic Formula 1 cars took turns on the track for free lap sessions. Customers also benefited from the advice and support of drivers Olivier Beretta and Marc Gené, who provided them with valuable suggestions to help achieve pure driving pleasure on the track.



The XX and F1 Clienti programmes drivers will be back in action on 25-26 May at the Brno circuit for another private test session.