Twenty-two Ferraris on the track at Mugello

The first round of Club Competizioni GT, a programme launched in 2019 that brings Ferrari GT racing cars from the last 30 years to the track, took place at the weekend at Mugello.

This event confirmed last season’s growth, with 22 cars participating in the free practice sessions across two days in Tuscany. The star of the show was the 488 GT Modificata, with twelve units present. This vehicle represents the pinnacle of the 488 GTE and 488 GT3 Evo 2020, which marked an era, with many triumphs and successes in major production-derived car championships. The various models of the 488 were very active on the track, alternating with several 458 Italias in GT3 and GTE configurations.

As usual, clients received invaluable guidance from Toni Vilander, the programme’s tutor and a frequent victor at the Tuscan circuit.

The Club Competizioni GT cars will return to the track at the end of April, from 24-28 at COTA in the USA, where, during the same weekend, the Ferrari 296 Challenge will make its racing debut in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America.