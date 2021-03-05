2021 European debut for MacNeil

Making his 2021 racing debut in Europe, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake), who dominated the Ferrari Challenge North America, put in a victory in Race-1 at Misano. The US driver finished seventh overall, just missing out on the podium in the Trofeo Pirelli.

“It’s wonderful to participate in the Finali Mondiali before the start of the 2021 season. We finally came off the bench and got back to racing. The environment, the food, and Italy are fantastic. It’s an honour to be at the Misano event representing the Trofeo Pirelli class of the North America championship. The only downside is that we always have to wear a mask, but thanks to it, we can continue to do what we like, so I’m happy to be here this weekend”.