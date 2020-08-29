Three Out Of Three For Khera

Donington Park 29 agosto 2020

Lucky Khera claims pole in the Trofeo Pirelli, with Graham de Zille taking pole position in the Coppa Shell. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his third pole position of the season in the first qualifying session at Donington Park after setting an excellent lap time of 1:07.687, qualifying ahead of H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) in second and series returnee Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in third. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), following his impressive debut at Brands Hatch, put in an impressive lap time of 1:08.574 to take pole position in the Coppa Shell class, and will start the race in second position overall. Jamie Thwaites (JCT Brooklands Leeds), and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham), both returning for a second season, finished second and third respectively, to complete the top three in the Coppa Shell class.