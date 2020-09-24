Thirty-seven Ferraris at Misano for round 6 of Challenge Europe

The penultimate round of the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Europe season will be held at the Misano World Circuit, which is also the venue of the next edition of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The sixth round of the series will see thirty-seven 488 Challenge Evos line up on the grid for two races in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Some of their drivers will be making their debut in the Prancing Horse one-make series.

Trofeo Pirelli. Series leader Emanuele Maria Tabacchi arrives at the Romagna weekend on 158 points, after his double-victory at Spa-Francorchamps. The Rossocorsa driver will again have to contend with Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), who will be seeking payback after her failed start in Race-2 in Belgium. He will also face the Belgian Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) author of two excellent races on the Ardennes circuit. Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) makes a welcome return to the series, after her debut at Imola and her recent appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Iron Lynx together with former Challenge driver Manuela Gostner and Rahel Frey. Tim Kohmann made his debut in the Trofeo Pirelli, sporting the colours of Kessel Racing.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Thirteen 488 Challenge Evos will compete in this category where Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) and Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha), separated by just 7 points, have been waging battle since the start of the season. Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) and Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) have made progress in recent races. Kessel Racing will field four new faces, who will join Vincenzo Potolicchio (Rossocorsa). Christian Overgaard (Baron Motorsport) and David Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) make their return to the series.

Coppa Shell. Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) will start as favourites on this technical circuit thanks to their performances so far this season, further confirmed by the victory in Race-1 at Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutch driver will again lock horns with his rivals Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), as well as other drivers who have stood out this season. They include Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), Thomas and Corinna Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) and Christian Kinch (Formula Racing). Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) and Matteo Lualdi (Kessel Racing) also return to the series.

Coppa Shell Am. Frenchman “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) will defend his thirty–three-point lead over Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) in the class standings. This category will also feature “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing), Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen) and Willem Van der Worm (Scuderia Montecarlo). Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing), Werner Genter (Moll Sportwagen Hannover) and Miroslav Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) are also in with a chance. Finally, we should flag up the return of Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car).

Programme. The programme sees three days of intense track activities, with Saturday and Sunday traditionally dedicated to qualifying and racing. The thirty-minute qualifying session for the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli will set off on Saturday at 12pm and 3pm respectively, followed by Race-1 at 4pm and 5:20pm. On Sunday, the qualifying sessions for the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli set off at 10am, and 11am, followed by Coppa Shell Race-2 at 2pm and the Trofeo Pirelli at 4pm. All the races will be live-streamed with English commentary on the FerrariRaces website.