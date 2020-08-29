Third poles of season for Kirchmayr and “Alex Fox” in Coppa Shell

Ernst Kirchmayr, in the Coppa Shell, and “Alex Fox”, in the Am, took their third individual poles in the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

Coppa Shell. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) set the best time in the qualifying session to decide the Race-1 starting grid for round four of the Coppa Shell. At Mugello, the Austrian driver was again fastest after also coming out on top in Friday's free practice. His time of 1:52.372 allowed him to snatch pole position from Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) who had clocked the fastest time in mid-session, just avoiding a contact with Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) during his quick lap. Third place went to Coppa Shell leader Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans).

Coppa Shell Am. The current class leader, “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse), set the fastest time, while Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) finished second. Matthias Moser (Scuderia Gohm) was third-best in class and tenth overall. However, “Alex Fox's” closest rivals in the Am class lagged further behind: “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) was sixth fastest, while Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) finished seventh.