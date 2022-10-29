The new Ferrari Challenge Japan calendar revealed

On the occasion of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2022 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the new Ferrari Challenge Japan calendar has been presented, a four-round national championship in the Land of the Rising Sun. For the Maranello-based manufacturer, the panorama dedicated to Corse Clienti is enriched with a second national series, adding to the British one launched for the 2019 season, as well as other regional championships.

The series will consist of four rounds that will be held at some of Japan’s most renowned circuits: round one is scheduled for the 8-9 April weekend at the Fuji International Speedway. The second round will take place on 6-7 May at the Autopolis track, while from 1-2 July, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo will once again return to Fuji in combination with the Ferrari Racing Days. The finale of the new Japanese championship, being revived after its experience in the early 2000s, is scheduled for 5-6 August at the Sugo circuit.