The first Challenge UK season in the driver’s own words

Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) managed to hold off Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) in wet conditions to seal both the race win and the Trofeo Pirelli title, following a dramatic, season-long duel between the pair.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jason Baker was in good spirits after narrowly missing out on the title, saying ‘it’s been a really good season, I just love the racing, racing like that is great. Jamie and I have been close all season but never came together and instead had really good battles.’ Jamie, reflecting on the season as a whole, said ‘It’s been a season of two halves. Arriving at Croft, I had lots of points to earn to make up the gap to Jason. My confidence grew every weekend, along with fastest laps and then pole positions. It’s been a great season.’ Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) completed the Trofeo Pirelli podium.

Coppa Shell. After Richard Guy (Charles Hurst) spun and lost his lead, Stuart Willson (Graypaul Nottingham) battled through the conditions to take his second victory of the year, becoming the only driver to win more than one race in the Coppa Shell class. Commenting on his first experience of racing in the wet, Willson said ‘I really thought wet the tyres would go off, but they didn’t and it was a really great race.’ Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) rounded out the podium after impressive drives.

However, despite falling down the order following contact, Toby Flannagan came across the line to claim the overall Coppa Shell title. Following a consistent season, an elated Toby commented ‘I had no expectations going into the season at all, I wasn’t thinking about points. This is a lovely surprise and I’m quietly congratulating myself.’