The comments from Coppa Shell drivers after Race 2 at Misano

Misano 27 settembre 2020

A real struggle for grip marked the final phase of the second round of Coppa Shell held at Misano. The track, which experienced, first, light showers and then increasingly heavy rain, put the protagonists in this category under pressure, which, in the end, saw Roger Grouwels and “Alex Fox” celebrating their wins and championship titles. At the end of the race, we listened to the comments from the drivers who accompanied them on the podium: Ernst Kichmayr and Christian Kinch in Coppa Shell, and Michael Simoncic and Giuseppe Ramelli in Coppa Shell Am.