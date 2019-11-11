Ferrari has released the 2020 calendars of the four Ferrari Challenge Series and the exclusive Corse Clienti activities of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. After earlier having been previewed by participants of the series in the recent round in Imola, the names of the circuits for the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Europe calendar have been made official. The twenty-eighth edition of the Prancing Horse single-marque series will offer the drivers of four classes – Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am – the chance to pit their wits against some engaging yet spectacular circuits.

3-4/4 – MUGELLO

8-10/5 – PORTIMÃO

5-7/6 - BRNO

19-21/6 – HOCKENHEIM

17-19/7 – BARCELONA (NIGHT RACE)

11-13/9 – SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)

23-25/1 – DAYTONA (NIGHT RACE)

6-8/3 - ROAD ATLANTA (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

17-19/4 – INDIANAPOLIS

12-14/6 – MONTREAL (F1 GP)

24-26/7 – LAGUNA SECA

28-30/8 – WATKINS GLEN

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)

5-7/3 - BAHRAIN (NIGHT RACE)

24-26/4 - FUJI

5-7/6 – SHANGHAI (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

3-5/7 – SEPANG (NIGHT RACE)

21-23/8 – SUZUKA

18-20/9 – SINGAPORE (F1 GP)

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)

17-18/3 - DONINGTON PARK - Prologue

18-19/4 - SNETTERTON

16-17/5 - DONINGTON PARK

3-5/7 - BRANDS HATCH

19-20/9 - SILVERSTONE

6-8/3 - ROAD ATLANTA

12-13/3 – AUSTIN

29-30/4 MONZA

5-7/6 – SHANGHAI

8-9/7 – SUZUKA

21-22/7 - BARCELONA (TEST DAYS)

7-8/9 – SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS

26-27/9 - PAUL RICARD

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)

Once again the cars of the Ferrari Challenge North America will be up against some technical and highly-selective circuits in 2020. The calendar will offer racetracks which have gone down in the history of star-spangled motorsport, in a season set to begin as early as January.There are be two innovations proposed for the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific calendar. The first concerns the opening round, which instead of the traditional Melbourne venue, will be hosted by the Bahrain circuit, where, from the 5-7 May, the 488 Challenge teams start the competition. Then, the race to be held on the Singapore street circuit, from 18-20 September, coinciding with the Formula 1 Grand Prix, will be the final Asian stage of the series before the deciding round set to take place at the Finali Mondiali weekend.After turning out to be one of the surprise events of the 2019 racing world, the Ferrari Challenge UK will get its second season underway, this time with a calendar set to introduce nine new tracks compared to those in the recently-finished championship.2020 promises to be an emotion-filled year, packed with spectacular events for clients attending the XX Programme and F1 Clienti functions. The official calendar is set to take in eight stages spread over seven counties, to which can be added a further date at the Finali Mondiali in abu Dhabi.